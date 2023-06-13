YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The FBI was called to a house on the South Side of Youngstown Tuesday morning.
Agents were called to the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue around 7 a.m.
The FBI has not released any further information at this time.
