FBI arrests doctor after searches of Boardman home, Lake Milton office

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local doctor was taken into custody Thursday morning following FBI raids of his home and office.

The FBI confirms that it searched Dr. Martin Escobar’s home on Heather Creek Run in Boardman as well as his office at Lake Shore Medical Center in Lake Milton.

The FBI says Escobar is accused of over-prescribing medications.

According to a criminal complaint, from at least January 2018 through May 2019, Escobar prescribed controlled substances such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose. Investigators say he used false diagnoses to prescribe controlled substances, falsified patient pain levels in medical charts and ignored the results of patients’ urine drug screens.

The complaint alleges that Escobar tested the urine of patients for the presence of controlled substances that he prescribed and billed the government for these tests. Escobar allegedly ignored the test results of certain patients, which repeatedly indicated the absence of prescribed drugs in the urine of the tested patients – suggesting the patients were abusing the drugs or diverting them on the street – and continued to issue prescriptions to these patients and bill the government for the tests.

He’s scheduled to appear in federal court at 1 p.m.

The FBI is urging those who believe that they were victimized by Escobar to call them at 216-583-5314.

WKBN will be at the court hearing. Check back here for updates on this developing story.