Fawn in your lawn? Wildlife experts warn against interfering

(WKBN) – Many animals have babies in the springtime and you may even find them around your property.

People on social media have reported seeing fawns left alone in their front or back yards and aren’t sure what to do about them.

The plain and simple answer is to do nothing.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding people that touching or moving the deer will do more harm than good.

The peak of when deer have their fawns is typically around Memorial Day every year.

Even though you may think it’s strange for a doe to leave her fawn in your garden or tucked in a corner of your house, wildlife experts say that “mom knows best.”

She is oftentimes very close nearby, more than likely grazing, and is keeping an eye on her baby from a distance.

They do this for a reason. Fawns don’t have many senses during their first few weeks of life and can’t run very fast, so hiding it is the safest option.

“Leave it alone. Monitor the situation, but from a distance and that’s the key. A lot of folks know they should leave it alone, but they stay nearby hoping to get that resolve that the doe is nearby, but the doe is not going to risk herself to check on the fawn,” said Jamey Emmert from the ODNR Divison of Wildlife.

You should be vigilant when letting your pets outside because the doe might act more defensive than you think.

This is all to protect her baby. Even though your dog might want to be friends with the deer, that might not be the case on the other end.

“Their babies are their number one priority in their lives right now, so if someone is walking down the street with an off-leash dog, for example, that doe might kind of bluff charge, not necessarily make contact, but it’s still intimidating nonetheless,” Emmert said.

There are instances where you should reach out to wildlife officials for help. That’s if you know for sure that the fawn has lost its mother in a car accident, for example.

However, the general rule for all baby animals is not to touch it, leave it alone and let nature do its thing.

For more information, contact the local Division of Wildlife at 330-644-2293.