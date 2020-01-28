Father, son enter pleas in Youngstown drug-dealing case

The two are part of a ring of 12 people charged with selling drugs in and around Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son who were two of 12 people charged in February with selling drugs in and around Youngstown pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to several charges.

Edward “Pops” Dubose Sr., 58, of Youngstown, and his son, Edward Dubose Jr., 37, of Boardman, each entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and use of a telecommunications facility in furtherance of a drug crime.

Edward Dubose Jr. pleaded guilty to separate counts of distribution of cocaine and heroin.

Sentencing is set for May 18 before Judge Oliver.

An indictment in the case says the members of the ring were selling mostly cocaine but also heroin and fentanyl, dating back to 2016, and from May to November 2017.

Investigators used wiretaps to help make their case, and the 57-page indictment is replete with conversations as well as translations for the code words they used.

One customer told Deonne Gilbert, 35, of Youngstown, who was also charged, he wanted a “Michael Vick” when asking for seven grams of cocaine, a reference to the jersey number the former NFL quarterback wore. Another reference for cocaine was “tickets to the game,” the indictment states.

Gilbert was also caught on wiretaps complaining about how one of the customers he was giving cocaine to was cooking it to turn it into crack cocaine, according to the indictment.

The detail is important because Gilbert told the man that he was cooking the cocaine in a way that he was losing too much of it in the cooking process and, thus, losing money. Gilbert told the man he was the only one of his seven distributors to lose money because of the way he cooked the cocaine, the indictment states.

Gilbert, who the indictment said stored and sold cocaine to other suppliers out of a home on West Judson Avenue, even offered to cook the cocaine for the customer. At the very least, Gilbert complained, the customer could cook the cocaine in front of Gilbert, who could then tell the man what he was doing wrong, according to the indictment.

“Whoever’s doing it for you, they don’t know what they’re doing,” Gilbert said, while claiming that he was an expert in the field, the indictment states.

Gilbert’s lawyers submitted papers to the court last week saying he intends to accept a plea offer.

In the indictment, Dubose Jr. is quoted discussing drug transactions 21 times with five different people, including his father, who is known in the indictment as “Pops.”