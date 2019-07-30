Father sentenced to prison for abuse of infant son, left permanently disabled

Pendland yelled profanities in court, saying he was wrongfully convicted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A father found guilty of abusing his child was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Eric Pendland appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom for his sentencing Tuesday.

After he received his sentence, he started yelling profanities, saying he was falsely accused and wrongfully convicted.

The baby was three months old at the time prosecutors say Pendland abused the boy, who is now blind and permanently disabled.

A doctor testified that the baby’s brain was bleeding, caused by someone shaking him back and forth and side to side.

