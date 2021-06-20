Father says daughters inspired him to open new Boardman trading card shop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One family celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday with the opening of their new trading card shop in Boardman.

Mad Cards and Collectables is located in the same shopping plaza as Westgate Pizza on Western Reserve.

The owner said when his daughters started getting into Pokémon cards, they were having a hard time finding them.

“My middle and oldest wanted to buy some Pokémon cards. We couldn’t find any anywhere. It was kind of difficult to track them down, prices were skyrocketing, so I said why don’t we bring more cards and selection to the community? Next thing you know, we opened up a card store and it’s doing better than I could ever have imagined,” said owner Matthew Boyer.

Now that the store is up in running, the owner said they have a much easier time finding cards because they have diversified where they get cards from.

The store has extended hours for the first week but will usually be closed Mondays and Thursdays.