Father of Warren infant with broken bones charged with child endangering

Warren police arrested the father of a 2-month-old baby girl with apparent broken bones.
Detectives said 33-year-old David Smith, Sr. is facing a felony child endangering charge. He’s expected to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday morning.
The investigation began Friday when staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital called dispatchers, reporting the infant had healing fractured ribs.
The baby was taken to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
In 2007, he pleaded guilty to child endangering and felonious assault charges and was sentenced to time in prison. According to court records, he was released in 2011.