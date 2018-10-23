Father of Warren infant with broken bones charged with child endangering

Wednesday, Sept. 4

10:57 a.m. – 300 block of Randolph St., Joseph Sayers, 54, was arrested on a domestic violence charge. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, Sayers told officers, “I didn’t do sh** so you guys can crawl back into whatever (expletive) hole you came from and get the (expletive) out of here,” the report stated. A woman said she and Sayers had been arguing about his alleged infidelity and women he is meeting on Tinder. She said that Sayers was moving out and wanted his stuff packed, so she put his things in bags and set them out outside. Police say the woman played a voicemail for them that was allegedly left by Sayers saying, “Leave this on your voicemail for the prosecutor b****. Keep challenging me and I will skin every inch of flesh off your body and will hang it on the door for your daughter to see that you are dead when she gets home. How do you like me now, b****.” During Sayers' arrest, he told police that he would not appear for his court dates and that he was going to California, the report stated.