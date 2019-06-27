Father of two recovering after severe dirt bike accident

The family said Brandon has a long road to recovery ahead of him

(WKBN) – The sister of a man involved in a severe dirt bike accident last Saturday is asking the community for prayers.

Crystal Burns said her brother, Brandon Purvis, crashed his dirt bike after a deer ran out in front of him. It happened on Lippincott Road, north of US 30.

She said he is still in the hospital and has brain damage. He also has several broken bones.

Although his sister said he is unable to speak, he is able to understand.

“He’s going to have to go to physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy,” Burns said.

Burns said her brother has been riding dirt bikes since he was four years old, and he usually wears a helmet. She said he is a good man and a good father to his two sons.

She said this was supposed to be his last time riding the dirt bike before selling it.

“He said, ‘I’m gonna sell that bike. It’s too much bike; I don’t need it. I’m gonna take it for one last ride,'” Burns said.

The family said Brandon has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Family members are praying for the best outcome.