Father of Youngstown homicide victim arrested on federal weapons charges after online ‘threats’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The father of a man who was shot to death has been arrested on a federal firearms charge after an affidavit said he made threats online just hours after his son’s death.

Damon Irby Sr., 41, is expected to have an appearance in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio later Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody Tuesday.

He is the father of Damon Irby Jr., 19, who was shot and killed about 4:30 p.m. Friday while in an SUV at 3405 Market St. A woman who was with him was also wounded but is expected to recover.

The affidavit said that just hours after his son was killed Friday, the elder Irby posted a video to Facebook where he said, “…and they got siblings. You can start counting your [expletive] days…if he [his son’s killer] still got his mom and dad still alive. I am talking about every single one that has to do with this [expletive].”

Later, he posted an image where he wrote: “When do I stop killing? When I kill who killed my son or when I killed who made them? We about to find out, Youngstown. I’m on my way.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in his son’s death.

The affidavit, however, goes back to a February 2019 interview Irby Sr. did with federal agents outside Club BBU on West Hylda Avenue, a club he claims to own.

In the interview, Irby Sr. denied being in the Delaware Avenue home of another man earlier in the month that was searched by federal agents, saying that he was outside when the home was searched.

Behind the house, authorities found a hat, a handgun and several bags that later turned out to be drugs. DNA tests were done on the hat and gun, and Irby Sr.’s DNA was found in the hat and on the gun, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Irby Sr. is not allowed to have a gun because of several criminal convictions dating back to 1995 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and 1998 in the federal court system.

After Irby was interviewed by federal marshals, he was later sentenced to 14 months in federal prison on a probation violation.

Following Irby Jr.’s death, police announced Saturday that they will be increasing extra patrols in the South Side area where he was killed because of threats of retaliation on social media.