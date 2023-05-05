LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a fatal Lisbon shooting is now claiming insanity.

According to our print partner, The Morning Journal, Michael J Blower pleaded not guilty to murder charges Thursday.

His attorney submitted a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The charges come from a shooting on West Spruce Street that happened on March 3, killing 40-year-old Rusty Steele.

Blower remains in the Columbiana County Jail on $1.5 million dollars bond.

He is due back in court on May 15.