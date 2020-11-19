One man dead in shooting on Youngstown’s South Side overnight

The shooting happened near the corner of South Ave. and E Lucius Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown’s south side.

The shooting happened near the corner of South Ave. and E Lucius Ave. just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19.

One man is dead after multiple gunshot wounds. Right now, there are no suspects in custody. YPD is calling the incident a homicide. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating, a head-on collision involving a YPD cruiser also happened at the scene on E Lucius Ave. Officers say it is unrelated and will be investigated separately.