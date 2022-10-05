PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.

No additional details were released at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Departments from Palmyra and Newton Falls responded to the scene.