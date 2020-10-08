Fatal crash closes portion of Route 7 in Brookfield Twp.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 7 is shut down between Thompson Sharpsville Road and Custer Orangeville Road.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal accident.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m.
We are told two vehicles were involved. The patrol said one person was killed.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
