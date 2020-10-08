Fatal crash closes portion of Route 7 in Brookfield Twp.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 7

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 7 is shut down between Thompson Sharpsville Road and Custer Orangeville Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal accident.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m.

We are told two vehicles were involved. The patrol said one person was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

