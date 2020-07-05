Fatal ATV crash in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is dead after a fatal ATV accident in Weathersfield Township.
It happened on Olive Street west of Ohio Ave around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
William Lipscomp of McDonald was riding on eastbound on Olive Street when he was thrown from the 1998 Yamaha Warrior after hitting a road closed sign.
Lipscomp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.
McDonald and Weathersfield Police assisted OSP at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.