Fatal accident in Lawrence Co. leaves motorcyclist dead, 11-year-old injured

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock Township police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the scene on Maitland Lane at Camp Eastbrook Drive around 3:28 p.m.

When they got there, officers said a severely damaged, black Harley Davidson was laying in the roadway and bystanders were tending to the driver.

A black Nissan with severe damage to the passenger side was also on the scene.

An injured 11-year-old was stuck inside the vehicle until first responders helped her get out. She was flown to Pittsburgh Hospital.

According to officials, the driver of the Black Nissan was traveling westbound on Maitland Lane and making a left turn when the motorcycle hit the side of their car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.