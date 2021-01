Officials say the road will be closed for at least a few hours

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A roadway is closed in Perry Township after a fatal accident Monday morning.

A portion of Perry Highway is closed near the area of Route 358 to Petersburg Road.

Officials say the road will be closed for at least a few hours.

Investigators did not say what caused the accident and the victim was not identified.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.