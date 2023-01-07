VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.

The crash happened early Saturday morning around 2:45 a.m. on State Route 88 west of Orangeville Kinsman Road in Vernon Township, according to reports.

Justin Mosora of Brookfield, 23, drove off the right side of the roadway, into a ditch and overturned. Morosa was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, Vernon Township Fire Department and the Johnston Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.