MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Farrell woman is facing charges related to the stabbing of a man in Masury over the weekend.

Tenicia Shelley, 31, is being held in the Mercer County Jail on felonious assault and attempted murder charges.

According to a Brookfield police report, officers were called to the 8100 block of Addison Rd. just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim is listed as a 35-year-old Farrell man.

Brookfield police Chief Dan Faustino said Shelley and the victim, who was her boyfriend, were visiting an acquaintance who lived at the apartments on Addison Road when they began fighting. The 30-year-old woman who lives there pushed Shelley out of the apartment, but she came back later, he said.

Faustino said officers were told that Shelley ran upstairs with a knife, stabbing her boyfriend in the chest. He said she also reportedly swung it at the woman before running away when the woman called police.

Officers arrived to find the woman holding a towel to the chest of the victim, who had been stabbed near the heart.

Crews transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where a detective was able to speak to him about the incident.

Charges were filed against Shelley on Monday, and she was arrested in Mercer County. She’ll be held in the Mercer County Jail until her extradition hearing in order to face the charges in Trumbull County.