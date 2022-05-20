FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County student athlete that was being denied prom and graduation will now be able to go to both.

Farrell senior Anthony Stallworth, Jr., was told that he would not be able to attend prom or walk at graduation because he was late 40 times After an outcry from family and friends, the Farrell School Board voted Thursday night to allow Stallworth to attend prom and walk at graduation.

Stallworth’s mother Natasha said she was not made aware of her son’s tardiness “in a timely manner.”