Farrell School Board votes on keeping former coach’s name on high school gym

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell School Board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss whether all mentions of the late and legendary basketball coach Ed McCluskey should be removed from the school.

The school board was not expected to make a decision Monday night, but by the end of the meeting, they voted 5-4 to keep McCluskey’s name on the gymnasium. That decision is final.

Monday night’s meeting comes three weeks after a group of people, including at least one of McCluskey’s former players, petitioned the board to have his name removed, claiming McCluskey beat and berated his players.

Not only is the school’s gym named in honor of McCluskey, but just inside the main doors, there’s a large display honoring his years as coach.

McCluskey coached Farrell from 1948 to 1977 — winning seven state championships.

Those who claim McCluskey’s memory should be erased claim his actions were excessive even for the times.

However, one former player, Al Campman, says those were the times — coaches and teachers laid hands on students — that’s the way it was.

Campman says McCluskey did a lot more good than bad.