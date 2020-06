Preliminary arraignments and hearings are scheduled for July 17

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Four people have been charged in relation to a protest that took place in Farrell June 5.

Naomi “Jade” Patterson and Marquis Lampkins are both charged with failure to disburse, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct.

Jason Howell and Johnathan Parry are both charged with recklessly endangering another person, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct.

Preliminary arraignments and hearings are scheduled for July 17.