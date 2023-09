FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Farrell late Friday night.

The scene is along Wallis Avenue near French Street.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker has confirmed that one man is dead.

Right now, we don’t know if anyone else was hurt or of any arrests.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.