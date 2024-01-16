FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Emergency Room at UPMC’s Horizon-Shenango Valley is getting a makeover, and it comes at a time when ER visits across the country have skyrocketed.

“If people can’t get to me, I’m not good for them,” said Dr. Beth Piccione, UPMC Horizon president in speaking about the upgrades. And that’s the thought process that spurred the $1 million expansion to the Emergency Department at UPMC Horizon.

“People are coming to an ER not because they want to but because something is really wrong,” Piccione said.

UPMC announced Tuesday that they are converting existing space into five more beds with an additional 1,300 square feet of triage space, providing easier access to emergency medical care for area residents.

“Our patients are older. They tend to have a lot of what we call co-existing medical conditions. That’s a population that tends to get ill and tends to get repeatedly get ill,” Piccione said.

Like many hospitals across the country, UPMC Horizon has seen a tremendous increase in the demand for emergency services.

“We’re seeing a lot of respiratory viruses. Just a complete grab bag. Every respiratory virus seems to be hitting at the same time,” Piccione said.

In 2023, UPMC staff cared for roughly 21,000 patients. A 13% increase from the previous year.

The expansion will help streamline care for patients with non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

“Needing stitches, falls, somebody’s child has a high fever and it’s 2 o’clock in the morning –those are people who almost always don’t need to be admitted but really do need off-hours care,” Piccione said.

UPMC fast-tracked the project, breaking ground immediately and treating patients as soon as this summer.

“Anybody who is familiar with how things work in hospitals, these things usually take years. We don’t have years to respond to the needs of the community,” Piccione said.