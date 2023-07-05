FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell Area School District employee has been placed on administrative leave but at this point, there have been no details on who it is or why.

The district made the following announcement on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“While we fully understand the concern surrounding this matter, please know that the District has been made aware of the charges that have been filed against a District employee, and the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, the District cannot comment further at this time. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this matter.”

