FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents in Farrell are being evacuated after a gas leak Sunday night.

About two dozen people have been evacuated so far from the 1100 block of Spearman Avenue.

National Fuel Gas requested the evacuation to isolate the area until workers can find and assess the leak. There is no time estimate yet on when it will be repaired.

Officials were called to the area around 7:30 p.m.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.