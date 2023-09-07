MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man whose arrest gained social media attention in January has pleaded guilty in Mercer County Common Pleas Court to some of the charges levied against him.

Aries Devon Shaw pleaded guilty this week to manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver and resisting arrest. Eight other counts against him were dismissed under the plea deal.

A sentencing date is set for Oct. 27. The prosecutors recommending 9-25 months in jail and two years probation.

The charges stem from a January 2023 incident when police were called to Hoon Avenue and Bond Street on reports of an assault. According to the criminal complaint, officers spoke to witnesses and said surveillance video showed Shaw and a woman attacking an unknown woman for approximately 20 minutes.

The complaint says multiple people were outside, including many who reported that an assault took place.

An officer then reported seeing three other officers trying to gain control of Shaw, the suspect, who was resisting arrest by refusing to put his hands behind his back.

The officer then reported seeing officers strike Shaw’s back and knee to get him under control. After failing to do so, the officer hit Shaw with a stun gun three times before placing him under arrest, according to the complaint.