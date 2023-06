FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Farrell now has a new place to play volleyball.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut on a new sand volleyball court at the corner of Wallis Avenue and Union Street, in the same block as the Farrell baseball field.

As soon as it was opened, there was a game.

The volleyball court was developed with the help of a grant from the Greater Mercer County Association of Realtors.