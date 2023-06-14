FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents in Farrell are being urged to be more aware of their surroundings this weekend, especially with the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.

Thousands are expected to gather at Veterans’ Square in Farrell this Friday and Saturday for the event. Recent events have prompted police to put an extra emphasis on safety.

City police confirm officers spotted five masked suspects jumping from a car outside the T-N-T Lounge on Roemer Boulevard early Sunday morning, just blocks away from the municipal building. Two juveniles were caught and several guns were seized, but three others got away.

The incident happened a day after several people were shot at a park in New Castle. Police have not tied the incidents together, but say one of Sunday’s suspects is from New Castle.

“We’re not trying to make anybody exceptionally nervous, we’re increasing police presence, security presence for the event,” said City Manager Ben Prescott. “I decided, as city manager, that I was going to err on the side of caution.”

Prescott put out a message this week, asking residents to be more aware of their surroundings, especially during public events. He is urging anyone seeing unusual activity to call police.

“You plan for the worst and hope for the best. If you do it the other way around…that’s when really tragic things happen,” Prescott said.

The city has hosted Juneteenth events even before it became a federal holiday. He said there have never been any problems with it in the past and is hoping this year will be the same.