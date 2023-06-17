FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Juneteenth celebrations were taking place across the Valley this weekend, and folks gathered at the Farrell Veterans Square for the city’s final day of observance.

The federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of Black enslaved people on June 19, 1865.

“Our ancestors back then, we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them,” said Patricia Redeich, of Farrell.

“You can’t forget where you come from; and at least for one day, everyone can come together — from the children to the elderly,” said Kieran Davis, with Contagious Collection.

The day started off with a parade, followed by live entertainment.

“It’s a small community but it’s a strong community, and we have a huge impact on the world,” said event DJ Keygen Bryant.

Bryant and others at the event said the celebration is a reminder of “unity, resilience and overcoming a lot.”

A variety of vendors circled Veterans Square, including Mo Reese, who owns a clothing line. He recently visited Nigeria and felt inspired by their culture.

“I would just love to bring some of those cultural things back to America,” Reese said.

The atmosphere was full of positivity and support.

“I hope we learn and have a great appreciation for who we are and our heritage and community,” Reese said.

For the local vendors, it was an opportunity to interact and support each other.

“Growing up, the community or the world puts limitations on your thinking, so when you see people doing things, you start to question what’s possible for you,” Bryant said.