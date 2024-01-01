FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — The labor and delivery ward at UMPC Horizon in Farrell was busy Monday when two babies made their debut on New Year’s Day.

At 8:30 in the morning on New Year’s Day, first-time parents Joshua Richardson and Nadia McGowan welcomed their baby boy, Gideon. He’s the first baby in Mercer County of 2024.

“I cried like a big baby. It didn’t feel real,” Nadia McGowan said. “Then [Richardson’s] mom crying and holding him was the best experience I could have ever asked for. So I’m truly blessed to have him.”

The Sharon natives didn’t expect to have a New Year’s baby and were hoping he would wait until his due date. But now, Gideon shares a birthday week with his father, who was born on Jan. 3.

“I was hoping he would wait till his birthday. You know, his due date, because of everybody around the New Year’s, including my own,” Joshua Richardson said. “We’re blessed. I’m really glad he’s here,”

First-time grandma Cindy McGowan says it’ll forever change the way their family celebrates New Year’s.

“We’re over the moon,” Cindy said. “Birthday cakes for every New Year’s Day now.”

Just a few hours later, first-time mom Allison Pryts welcomed the second baby of the new year for the county, her daughter Lydia..

“Just looking at her, you know, just looks just like me,” Pryts said. “I’m going to bring the new year in a different way and [it’s] very memorable.”

New grandmother Jennifer Mitch says the family is overjoyed at the birth of their only grandchild.

“We’re very excited. It’s been a long night, but we’re very excited,” Mitch said. “Now, it will be a big birthday bash every year.”