PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Farrell man was sentenced this week to 100 months in federal prison for having a loaded and stolen AK-47 pistol.

Diquan Crowder, 28, was sentenced in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania by U.S. Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania said.

The release said authorities found the gun in Crowder’s home. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction in state court on drug charges.

Crowder also had another drug conviction in 2016 in state court, the release said.

A sentencing memorandum by prosecutors said the gun was seized by members of the Mercer County Drug Task Force who were executing a search warrant at Crowder’s home. That warrant was served after two controlled buys of marijuana at the home.

Along with the gun, authorities serving the warrant also found over $2,700 cash and marijuana in the home, the memorandum said.

Crowder’s attorney asked for a sentence to be within the sentencing guideline range. In his memorandum, Chris Rand Eyster said his client has suffered from the murder of his father when Crowder was just 13 and that several relatives had died in recent years of opiate overdoses.