FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court.

Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell.

State Police say Hilliard also robbed a Kwik Fill gas station in Springfield Township a day earlier.

In court Thursday, he was ordered held for trial and is due in court again in September. He remains in the Mercer County Jail.