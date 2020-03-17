Farrell man charged with firing gun at Youngstown bar pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Farrell man accused of firing a gun at a Youngstown bar back in May pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors are recommending at least a year in prison for Malcolm Hailstock, 27, who entered a guilty plea before Judge John Durkin that also includes a specification that a firearm was used in the crime.

A plea agreement calls for Hailstock to be sentenced to six months in prison with credit for 180 days he has already served in the case. Prosecutors said they will oppose any judicial release.

The plea agreement was filed Tuesday.

Reports said witnesses told police Hailstock fought with patrons and witnesses at the Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street before grabbing a gun from a car and firing several shots.

Police found him hiding in a nearby parking lot. No one was injured.

The bar has been closed since it was heavily damaged in an arson last year.

Sentencing is set for April 16.