Farrell community comes together to help lift library’s financial burden

Many in the community had no idea that the library was in bad shape

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The library in Farrell is experiencing financial hardship brought on by the pandemic and the strike at NLMK Steel.

Supporters of the library held a fundraiser Monday afternoon in the hope of keeping the library open for the rest of the year.

“We don’t want our children to be in a pipeline of the third grade going to the jailhouse,” said Redeemed Sanctuary Church Pastor Tiffany Holden.

The drive-up donation took place at the Farrell library.

“The city of Farrell has lost a lot of money and because of that, there just isn’t money in the budget for the library,” said branch manager Abby Kutz.

For Pastor Holden, the library’s plight hits close to home.

“This library is more to me than just a building. I grew up in this library, my siblings grew up in this library. This library is a pillar in our community,” Pastor Holden said.

Pastor Holden held a Facebook Live chat recently and said many in the community had no idea that the library was in bad shape.

“It just went to the point where everyone got so intense and wanted to be involved to save the library because a lot of people were unaware,” Pastor Holden said.

Kutz says the library services everyone in Farrell and the Shenango Valley.

“The library is open for all ages and demographics. We have job searching for adults, a technology section for teens, a game room for kids,” Kutz said.

Pastor Holden says the library is key to keeping the children in the community sharp during the summer months and that losing access to the library would be a disaster.

“It would destroy us. It would destroy us because it’s taking away any future that we have to help our children outside of a school system,” Pastor Holden said.

The donations that were given on Monday will be used to help fund library operations.