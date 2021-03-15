Farrell church hosts vaccine clinic after losing 3 members to COVID

Valley Baptist Church wanted to make sure everyone had access to the shot

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A church in Farrell is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday afternoon.

The pastor of Valley Baptist Church, Terry Harrison, said they lost three members of their congregation to the virus.

They wanted to make sure everyone had access to the shot.

“One of our goals is, especially the minorities, receive the vaccine and let them know it’s OK. I got mine about 15 minutes ago and I’m doing OK,” Harrison said.

The church expects a little more than 200 people to get their vaccines Monday.