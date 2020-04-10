Farrell church holds annual Cross Walk while social distancing

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Christians around the world are celebrating Good Friday while under lockdown.

A Farrell church recognized the crucifixion of Jesus as they held their annual Cross Walk.

Unlike past years, the spiritual journey had to be done with social distancing.

Pastors from Living Faith Church carried crosses on a 12 mile walk. They traveled through Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Sharpsville.

“I hope to hear horns blowing, people waving like they did last year. I hope to see people stop, I hope to see souls saved, I hope we are an influence that people come to the knowledge of Christ,” said Pastor Cary Parsons.

The pastor hopes in this time of negativity, hearing their message can uplift spirits.