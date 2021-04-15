Farmington Twp. man charged with shooting neighbor’s son with BB gun

Police said the son had a fresh red mark on his back consistent with the size of a BB

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces felonious assault charges after police say he shot his neighbor’s son with a BB gun in Farmington Township.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to Parkview Road around 4 p.m. Saturday after a caller said his son was shot in the back with a BB gun.

When police arrived, the caller told them his son was riding a dirt bike down the street when he felt a sharp pain in his back.

According to the report, the victim turned around to see his neighbor, 69-year-old Robert Bailey, pointing a BB gun at him. The report said Bailey then told the victim, “Next time, it will be your tire.”

Police said the son had a fresh red mark on his back, consistent with the size of a BB.

After police confronted him about it, Bailey told them he was trying to shoot at the victim’s tire because he was annoyed by the sound, according to the police report. He told officers he didn’t mean to shoot the victim, the report said.

Bailey was charged with felonious assault. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail before being released to corrections officers.

The BB gun was taken as evidence.