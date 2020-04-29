Farmers National reports mortgage relief requests, financial assistance

Farmers National Banc Corp. released its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, showing a large increase in payment deferral requests

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Banc Corp. released its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, showing a large increase in payment deferral requests.

Farmers is offering financial assistnce to customers experiencing hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through March 31, the bank has processed about 168 payment deferral requests, adding up to $8.3 million, including 41 related to mortgages totaling $5.5 million.

In the business sector, the request for relief is much larger. The bank has processed about 170 payment deferrals, totaling $89.1 million.

Farmers is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) lender and had dedicated additional staff to help customers complete and submit their applications under various programs including the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, Farmers has facilitated assistance to 726 businesses totaling about $145.6 million.