Farmers National Bank to test video teller machines at new Canfield branch

Farmers National said it wanted to try out innovative technologies to bring the focus back to the customer experience

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new bank in Canfield will feature high-tech accessories for its customers.

Farmers National Bank’s “Lab Branch” will be located on Route 224 near the Route 11 ramps.

The most noticeable change will be Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) in the lobby and drive-thru. A bank teller will appear on a video screen to help customers through any routine transaction. There will be a real person nearby, just in case.

Farmers National wanted to test and try out new technologies.

“If customers love it and adopt it, then we’re going to roll it out network-wide,” Amber Wallace said. “If it’s low-adoption or just clunky, or if we find that it’s just not a great fit for us, then we can stop that process right there. We haven’t made the investment throughout the entire network.”

The new Canfield branch will also feature a more relaxed atmosphere and coffee bar, which Farmers National hopes will bring the focus back to the customer experience.

The Lab Branch should open in May and will replace the Farmers National Bank in the Canfield Plaza.

All of the employees will keep their jobs.