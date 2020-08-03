Farmers National Bank opens new digitally-focused location in Canfield

Farmers will be looking for feedback from customers from this new banking experience

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Bank is opening its new, innovative and technology-leading branch in Canfield.

The bank is located at 4538 Boardman-Canfield Rd., near the Route 11 ramps.

The lab branch will allow customers to test out new customer service initiatives and emerging technology.

Branch Manager Ricardo Cruz and a team of universal bankers who will assist customers with banking needs in a more relaxed atmosphere.

The branch will feature a team of video tellers who can virtually assist customers bia Interactive Teller Machines in the lobby, vestibule and the two-lane drive-thru. There will also be a large video wall.

“With the Lab Branch, we took a traditional bank branch concept and completely reimagined it with a focus on digital innovations and customer experience. We were able to create a one-of-a-kind banking experience that our customers have never seen before,” Amber Wallace, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail/Marketing Officer, said.

