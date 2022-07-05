CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Bank of Canfield announced Tuesday that it has acquired Champion Insurance.

The transaction closed on Friday.

Champion Insurance was founded in 1999 by Randy L. Jones and another partner. It will continue to operate under its name from its current location in Champion but is expected to merge with Farmers National Insurance, LLC, Farmers’ wholly-owned insurance agency subsidiary.

According to Farmers National Bank, the acquisition expands its insurance footprint.

Farmers’ financial experts will be able to offer full-service programs to all current Champion customers including private client, retirement, investments, trust and insurance.

“When Champion Insurance was founded, we focused on customer satisfaction and providing clients with the proper coverage for all their insurance needs,” said Randy L. Jones, president and owner of Champion Insurance. “This partnership with Farmers is exciting and will be a great asset to our customers.”