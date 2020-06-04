Breaking News
Farmers' markets expected to "pop up" across Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Help will be coming once again this summer for Youngstown area residents who have trouble finding fresh fruit and produce.

Thursday morning, leaders with the religious community group ACTION announced they will be teaming with GROW Urban Farm to host pop-up farmers’ market from now through the end of September.

The very first market was held on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown.

These markets will be popping up at locations throughout the city next week, including the Boys and Girls Club on the south side, the public library branches on the east and west sides and on the Central Square of downtown.

