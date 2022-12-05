CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Banc has received approval to take a deeper step into western Pennsylvania.

Its merger with Emclaire Financial has gotten the necessary regulatory approvals.

Farmers will take control of Emclaire’s 19 full-service offices, which are called Farmers National Bank of Emlenton.

That includes two in the Pittsburgh area, one in Cranberry Township, and even one outside Grove City.

The merger is expected to be completed in January.

Farmers completed its merger with Cortland Bancorp in February.