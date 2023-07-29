FARMDALE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is hoping the community can help after more than 50 animals were removed from a Farmdale house on Saturday.

According to the welfare league’s Facebook post, humane agents responded to a call regarding dogs and birds living in terrible conditions with limited or no access to water in a house on Dennison Ashtabula Road.

The first agent on scene found over 20 dogs and between 20 and 30 turkeys, ducks, hens and roosters missing feathers and living in filth.

The welfare league’s humane staff, animal care staff and management have taken the animals back to the agency’s shelter in Vienna to bathe them and make them as comfortable as possible given their condition.

“Many of these animals are in horrible condition. We do not know if they will survive, but at least now they have a chance,” the post reads. “AWL is supported 100% by your donations. We receive no funding from state, county or local governments.”

Those with the welfare league say the case will be “very expensive.” Between medical bills for the animals, overtime payments to workers, and costs going toward evidence compilation and legal action, they expect the case to cost them up to $10,000.

Those interested in donating to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County can do so on its website.