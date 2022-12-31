NILES, Ohio (WKBNF) – Saturday was one last chance for Ohio State fans to pick up some gear before tonight’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

A couple of those stores are in the Eastwood Mall. Everything Buckeyes and Sports Obsession had a variety of merchandise ready in preparation for tonight’s game as the Buckeyes battle top-ranked Georgia.

Jeffrey Lyda of Everything Buckeyes said the Peach Bowl shirts have been a big seller for the past month.

“We were able to get out the bowl game merchandise very early. We had it within four days of announcing the bowl games,” Lyda said. “It was nice because people would get it for actual Christmas gifts, start wearing it through the whole month.”

Andy Agona, manager at Sports Obsession, said they even sold some gear to Georgia fans.

“I don’t know if it’s due to who they are playing or what, but there has definitely been some,” Agona said.

Agona said they look forward to more sales later in the month as the pros get ready for playoffs and the Super Bowl.