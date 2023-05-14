YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms returned to the Covelli Centre on Sunday after a win in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday night.

The team rolled in with a police escort from state highway patrol and Youngstown police as fans cheered them on.

The team is scheduled to play a best-of-five series and will return to the ice at home on Friday.

A family of super fans was one of the groups cheering on the team Sunday.

“Really excited! We love it. We’re so excited. They’re going to come back. They’re going to bring it home back to Youngstown,” said Tiffany Crane, a Phantoms fan. “These guys have been waiting for it all season, so we’re just really excited. We know you boys can do it. Go Phantoms!”

The team’s next game against Fargo is on Friday, May 19. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.