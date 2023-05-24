YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A famous R&B singer will be performing in Youngstown this weekend.

Sammie, known for songs like “Come With Me” and “You Should Be My Girl,” will be performing Sunday in downtown Youngstown.

The performance will be at the 4th annual I Love R&B Day Party held at Culturati Studios from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

General admission tickets can be purchased on Ticketleap.com. Meet and greet tickets and VIP are sold out.

There will also be vendors and food trucks there.

The performance is being put on by LV8 Studios, City Kids Care and Star Lyfe Entertainment.