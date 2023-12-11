YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First, it was Ed O’Neill who announced he was returning his honorary doctorate to Youngstown State University. Now, internationally known fashion designer Nanette Lepore has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees announcing that she is returning her honorary degree as well over the hiring of Bill Johnson as president.

The letter read, in part, “Pride in my alma mater has evaporated, replaced by a gnawing sense of betrayal… Choosing a figure who does not embody the spirit of our beloved university is a grave injustice to its legacy… The burden of witnessing my alma mater abandon its values is unbearable.”

Lepore’s full letter can be read below.