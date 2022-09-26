LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hit with a stun gun and arrested after police say he entered a house in Liberty while a family was watching TV.

Officers were called about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 4000 block of Logan Way on reports of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Walter Patterson, on the back porch. Police said Patterson was not wearing a shirt.

After Patterson refused several commands from officers and told them to shoot him, he was hit with a stun gun and handcuffed, according to the police report.

A man at the house told police that he and his wife and two adult childrren were watching TV in the living room when he heard the door open and Patteson walked into their dining room.

The dad said he did not know Patterson.

The family’s dog barked at Patterson and he walked out of the house as the dad called 911.

Police determined that Patterson was on parole through Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and has a “lengthy criminal history,” according to the police report.

Patterson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.