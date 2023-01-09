YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family made it out safely after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Barry Finley says someone in one of the residences was cooking, and a grease fire broke out. Although the fire did not spread through the home, there was heavy smoke.

The family was able to make it out safely, and the Red Cross was called to assist them.

At least five fire trucks responded. The fire department was already at a scene at Youngstown State University, responding to a fire there, but that fire had already been put out and crews were able to leave and come to this scene.